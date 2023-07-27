Artificial intelligence is peeking beneath the surface of Maitland's roads in a bid to identify repairs before they become a problem for motorists.
Potholes, cracks, signs of structural wear and faded line markings are some of the things the technology can pick up through a camera attached to a vehicle's roof that's moving at the speed limit.
Every road in the Local Government Area is being assessed with engineering firm SHEPHERD's Road Asset Condition Assessment System (RACAS), which captures high definition images every 10 minutes along with GPS and roughness data.
It produces a condition rating of the pavement and automatically logs road defects.
The move, which started this week, cost $45,000 and replaces council's manual visual inspection of its roads - a task that normally takes several weeks and happens every five years.
"This system will allow us to assess the entire road network within a fraction of the time," council's infrastructure and works group manager David Moloney said.
"This will allow us to improve safety for staff and road users, without disrupting traffic."
Data collected will be displayed in an online map and guide the council's road maintenance priorities in the future.
More than $13.6 million will be spent on roads this financial year.
The council has allocated $6.2 million for major reconstructions, $4.7 million for road rehabilitation and $2.7 million for road resurfacing.
"It takes the guesswork out of our future works program and ensures we get the best value for money from our ongoing investment in the maintenance of local transport assets," Mr Moloney said.
"Our aim is to continue delivering safe and accessible roads for our community, now and into the future."
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.