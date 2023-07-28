Two iconic musicians will perform at Woodville Hall this weekend.
Goldheist, also known as Hester Fraser, and Andrew Clermont will bring their repertoire to the quiet country town in a tribute concert for Julia Leaver.
Fraser is a singer and pianist whose songs tell of life and adventure, love, the bush as well as heartbreak and current events.
She was a grand finalist in Listen Up Australia and has recently returned from the United Kingdom.
Clermont is fluent on a range of instruments and has been bringing performers to the region for more than a decade.
He has played with a range of bands over the years. He was the recipient of the 2023 Golden Fiddle Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame in 2021.
Clermont is bringing his new sounds from beyond to the event.
"Hester and I have led a merry wander to Mallacoota and back. The music is soaring and resonant. The stories deep and telling," Clermont shared on Facebook.
Clermont was friends with Leaver. He told his Facebook followers that she "helped inspire so many".
Shepherds Ground has organised the event, which will be held on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 5.30pm. A $30 donation is the entry fee. Kids have free entry.
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers will be serving pumpkin soup and searching for more growers for its Pumpkin and Squash Seedbank project.
Tickets can be bought at the door or reserved before the event by emailing Jane at jane.purkiss@gmail.com.
