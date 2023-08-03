Rutherford Technology High School's support unit students had a shovel in one hand and a watering can in the other, as they planted a total of 12 native Australian plants.
The students who planted the trees as part of National Tree Day weren't afraid to get their hands dirty in order to help beautify the school grounds.
Year 8 student Cobie Walkom said he thinks the plants will make the school grounds look pretty.
"It'll make it look beautiful and not so bare," he said.
Year 10 student Blake Smith said he has never participated in National Tree Day but said he has done his fair share of planting trees at his home.
"I enjoy getting out in the sunshine," he said.
Rutherford Technology High School has six support unit classes in total, with students ranging from Year 7 to Year 12.
Head teacher of the support unit Lauren Gear said the students will now have the responsibility of watering the natives on a regular basis.
"The tree planting activity allows them to take some responsibility for the plants," she said.
Ms Gear said it was great for the students to be able to do something for the school and the wider community.
"The students learnt how to plant and dig and how to work together," she said.
"It also links to their science unit that they have been learning about."
Every Friday afternoon, the students get to decide what activity they'd like to do and Ms Gear said the students chose to do the tree planting activity.
"They all wanted to be a part of it to help beautify the school grounds, which is really great," she said.
The school was given the 40 natives and shrubs by Maitland City Council.
In the news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.