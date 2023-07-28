The Maitland Mercury
Kylie Barker refused bail variation in Newcastle court, accused of Woodberry stabbing

Anna Falkenmire
July 29 2023
A WOMAN'S bid to change her bail so she could work as a stablehand has been knocked back after the court heard she stood accused of a "brazen" daylight stabbing.

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

