It was a game that lived up to the pre-game hype.
On the biggest Sleapy's Day yet, Newcastle RL heavyweights Maitland and South Newcastle played-out a semi-finals style match in front of a packed Townson Oval.
The Pickers withstood a second-half comeback from the home side on Saturday afternoon to prevail 24-10 and confirm their third-straight minor premiership.
In a big day for the Maitland club, the Pickers secured the club championship with reserve grade winning 36-14 and the under-19s claiming a vital 22-14 win. The win moved the under-19s Pickers into third spot on the ladder.
"(The win) was pleasing from a team perspective but more pleasing was how our club performed on the day," coach Matt Lantry said.
"So the 19s got us off to a great start and then reserve grade were as consistent as what they've always been through the course of the year.
"We put a really (high) price tag on the club championship and I'm really pleased for our lower grades as well."
Maitland couldn't have asked for a better start in the top of the table clash - racing out to a 12-0 lead in the first ten minutes.
Hooker Alex Langbridge scored from close range and shortly after winger James Bradley finished off a right-side shift in the corner.
The Pickers held the two-try advantage until eight minutes into the second-half when Souths scored in the corner. The home side then capitalised on a Pickers error in the 64th minute, winger Harrison Van Dartel running 90 metres to score.
Maitland were able to apply goal-line pressure in the last quarter of the match - Chad O'Donnell scored with 10 minutes remaining and then Matt Soper-Lawler crossed in the shadows of full-time.
"It was quite surprising actually, I thought Souths would come out emotionally charged and for us it was more about weathering the storm a little bit," Lantry said.
"But it was interesting to see us get the jump on them and two reasonable quick tries and then they clawed their way back into the game."
