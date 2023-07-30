The Maitland Mercury
Tempers flare in Cessnock's 40-12 Coalfields derby win against Kurri Kurri

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated July 30 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Cessnock's star fullback Brayden Musgrove on his way to scoring a try against Kurri Kurri on Saturday, July 29. Picture by Ben Carr
Cessnock have moved to third spot on the Newcastle RL ladder after outclassing Kurri Kurri 40-12 in a typically fiery Coalfields derby.

