Cessnock have moved to third spot on the Newcastle RL ladder after outclassing Kurri Kurri 40-12 in a typically fiery Coalfields derby.
Emotions were running hot at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday afternoon - a day the club celebrated captain Mick Steele's 100th game. The club also celebrated their Indigenous round.
It was standing room only in the old boys shed, as past legends cheered on the Bulldogs in their final home game of the season.
The game was barely five minutes old when Kurri were reduced to 12 men after centre Ben Edwards was sent-off for striking.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane thought the decision was harsh on his team.
"I thought probably 10 minutes (in the sin-bin) but I haven't looked at the video," he said.
"We got one player that got kicked in the head and a punch thrown at our winger and no action (from the referee).
"I spoke to the referee at half-time, I said mate can you clarify and give me some consistency - he wouldn't give me the time of day."
Officials were forced to seperate multiple melees as the local rivals came together continually in the first-half.
"I thought a lot of the time they weren't really there to play football they trying to do a few things to get us off our game," Cessnock coach Harry Siejka said. "They haven't won a game all year and we're looking at semi-finals so they had nothing to lose.
"The game in general was very stop-start, to be honest it was one of the weirdest games of football I've played in."
Goannas centre Justice Leota opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute with Sam Clune adding another 10 minutes later.
Honeti Tuha scored the first try of his hat-trick to make it 14-0 before the home side rallied with hooker Temple-Olympia Kalepo barging over to make it 14-6.
Kurri looked as though they would only trail by eight heading into half-time before Goannas star Brayden Musgrove ran 80 metres to score under the posts.
"He can change a game, he's a freak," Siejka said. "He's probably too good for this comp in my opinion, he probably should still be somewhere but hopefully we can keep him for a while."
"I think he had 376 run metres...I've never seen that in my life, 376 metres - that's pretty crazy.
"Another big performer I thought in the middle was Luke Huth, tackling everything that moved and he got us going forward really well."
Tuha completed his hat-trick in the second-half with Musgrove adding another. Bulldogs five-eighth Cooper Maytom scored for for the home side.
Linnane said he was proud of his side for staying in the contest playing a man short.
"To do what they did with 12 men (was special), Cessnock scored a couple of late tries purely through numbers," he said.
"Like one of the local old boys said, the scoreline's the scoreline but he said there was not one Kurri person who had left before the end of the game."
Cessnock travel to play eighth-placed Central Newcastle in the final round of the regular season with a win securing third place and a likely match-up against Souths in the first week of the finals.
Nearest rivals Wyong were on the end of a surprise 40-0 hiding from Wests on Saturday afternoon.
Kurri end their season away against Lakes United.
