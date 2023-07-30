The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs into NBL1 East semi-final with 92-81 win against Inner West

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Matt Gray in action against Norths at the Federation Centre earlier this season. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland's Matt Gray in action against Norths at the Federation Centre earlier this season. Picture by Floyd Mallon

A standout performance from Maitland's Matt Gray has steered the Mustangs to an upset 92-81 quarter-final victory against Inner West on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.