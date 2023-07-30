A standout performance from Maitland's Matt Gray has steered the Mustangs to an upset 92-81 quarter-final victory against Inner West on Saturday night.
The Mustangs are through to a semi-final against Canberra - a replay of last season's NBL1 East grand-final.
Scores were locked at 42-42 at half-time in North Ryde before Gray and Will Cranston-Lown combined for the visitors to snatch an 11-point win.
Gray (30 points) was particularly impressive, shooting at more than 60 per cent from the field to go with 11 rebounds. Will Cranston-Lown (18 points) was injected back into the game in the second-half after getting into early foul trouble.
"He sat most of the first-half and then there was a big difference when he was on the court," coach Luke Boyle said.
"We had good momentum when he was out there so we missed him a bit in the first-half.
"But the boys did a good job just trying to keep in control and stay in the game...obviously Will got an opportunity being fresh to come out and be a bit of a difference maker for us."
Gray continued his breakout season and will be vital to the Mustangs chances against Canberra.
"He was phenomenal, like both ends of the court too, he defended well, he kept one of their key players to 10 points and then at the other end he was on fire," Boyle said.
"He was a man possessed on Saturday night."
Boyle said the team have moved on from their heartbreaking grand-final loss and are confident they can cause another upset on the road.
Canberra were comprehensive 103-71 quarter-final winners against Newcastle and finished the home and away season in third position.
"We see it as we lost an opportunity last year and it's not really about revenge for us because for those guys (Canberra) it wasn't like they did anything wrong," Boyle said.
"(It was) more so that we didn't execute down the stretch so coming off the back of a game where we just killed it from an execution point of view.
"I think if we can defend like we did on Saturday night then we're in with a really good chance to be in the grand-final."
