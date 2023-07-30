The Maitland Mercury
Maitland secures first Black Diamond Cup finals appearance with Warners Bay win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
Maitland's Rywin Nock in action against Warners Bay on Saturday, July 29. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's Rywin Nock in action against Warners Bay on Saturday, July 29. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland will play Black Diamond Cup finals this season after a committed Rywin Nock performance led the Saints to a 13-point victory against Warners Bay on Saturday.

