Maitland will play Black Diamond Cup finals this season after a committed Rywin Nock performance led the Saints to a 13-point victory against Warners Bay on Saturday.
The Saints secured their first finals appearance with a 8.5 (53) to 6.5 (41) win at Feighan Oval. The victory also ends the Bulldogs hopes of sneaking into the top-five.
Maitland held a slender five-point lead at half-time and extended the advantage to 11 in the third-quarter.
Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said the visitors were winning the clearances in the first-half and had double the inside-50s but were unable to convert on the scoreboard.
"The boys definitely fixed that up in the second-half, even a couple of their goals in the first-half was uncharacteristic of us," Spriggs said.
"They're a strong clearance team and we're a real ball-use team and we literally handed them the ball in their forward-50 and they scored goals off that."
Spriggs said Nock was excellent in the absence of regular midfield lynchpin Zack Stewart.
"Rywin Nock got his chance in midfield and he was just at the bottom of every pack," he said. "There wasn't a person that left that ground or wasn't inspired by Rywin, he came off a couple of times with blood rule, a head assessment and then he had to change his jersey.
"He just kept going in hard, you could tell at half-time that the Warners Bay boys got a message to really start making our boys earn that contested footy and they just kept going led by Rywin, Riley Newstead and Pat McMahon was sensational.
Importantly, Sam Jordan kicked three goals for the Saints.
"He was a real spark up forward, kicked three goals and he was sensational, it was good to see him do well because he's 21 now Sam but he's been with us since he was 16-17," Spriggs said.
Maitland has the bye next week before games against Terrigal and Killarney Vale to finish the home and away season.
"It's a great way to finish the year, a real challenge for us...we'll see where we are at and see where our deficiencies and strengths are and we'll be able to work on that going into the first week of the finals," Spriggs said.
In the Men's Shield, Maitland were beaten 18.16 (124) to 1.5 (11) by a strong Lake Macquarie team.
Maitland secured their finals spot in the Women's Plate defeating Port Stephens 8.11 (59) to 3.6 (24).
Trailing at quarter-time, the Saints kicked four goals to one in the second-quarter to lead by 21 points at Ferodale Oval.
The win moves the Saints into second spot on the ladder behind Cardiff.
