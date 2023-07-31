Kurri Kurri paid respect to their Indigenous players, coaches and volunteers past and present on Saturday afternoon, holding a Welcome to Country ceremony prior to kick-off as players lined-up in a specially designed jersey.
The jerseys, designed by Bulldogs players Jesse Wighton, Jackson Lillyman and Jono Alchin in collaboration with local artist Jakeob Watson displayed the players' totem and were auctioned after the game.
The Kurri Kurri Sportsground hosted its biggest game of the season as the Bulldogs welcomed rivals Cessnock.
Uncle Warren Taggart welcomed the large crowd to Wonnarua country.
Wighton, from the Wirajuri people said the day was extremely important to him and his family.
"It means a lot for my family, where I'm from," he said. "(I'm) pretty excited, the boys are pretty excited to get out there and have a run."
Lillyman from Kamilaroi country said the players were honoured to put their designs together on the one jersey.
The jersey features a goanna on the bottom on the jersey, representing Wighton's totem alongside a design showing a meeting place.
"It's where we all meet and the river and the stars up above it," he said.
Lillyman's totem, the eagle, flys at the top of the jersey.
First-grade coach Danny Linnane said it was a great afternoon to be a part of.
"The Indigenous jumpers too was a nice touch on the day and I thought that went off well and it was our best crowd that we've had all year," he said.
"Regardless of the result it was great feedback from everyone."
In an emotional day at the sportsground, the club also held a moments silence for club volunteer Marjory Wotherspoon who died on Wednesday, July 12.
Ms Wotherspoon was a tireless volunteer for the Bulldogs, dedicating more than 40 years to helping in the canteen and around the ground.
