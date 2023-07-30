Fatal crash closes M1 Pacific Motorway near Hunter Expressway

The Maitland Mercury
Updated

Fatal car crash just north of the Hunter Expressway exit closes M1 Pacific Motorway

Updated July 31 2023 - 8:35am, first published 6:45am
EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a fatal crash near the Hunter Expressway on Monday morning.

