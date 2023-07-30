Fatal crash closes M1 Pacific Motorway near Hunter Expressway

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a fatal crash near the Hunter Expressway on Monday morning.
Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the M1 Pacific Motorway just past the Hunter Expressway at Cameron Park at 6am to reports of a crash involving one vehicle.
On arrival at the scene crews found a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver - and sole occupant of the vehicle - died at the scene.
A crime scene was established as Lake Macquarie police investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
All northbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway are closed at Cameron Park due to a serious car crash just north of the Hunter Expressway exit.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto Newcastle Link Road or the Hunter Expressway.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of additional travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
