Charlestown Azzurri seal semi-final berth in NPLW NNSW while Magic end Maitland's unbeaten run

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:37am
Charlestown Azzurri sealed their top-four spot with a come-from-behind draw while a premiership for Broadmeadow seems fait accompli after they ended Maitland's 10-game unbeaten run in NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.

