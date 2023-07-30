Charlestown Azzurri sealed their top-four spot with a come-from-behind draw while a premiership for Broadmeadow seems fait accompli after they ended Maitland's 10-game unbeaten run in NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.
The four finalists were set after round-19 action but the order in which they finish is still to be determined with two rounds remaining.
Leaders Magic improved to 47 points with a 3-2 win against Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Sunday. It was their first victory over the Magpies this year.
Maitland, on 40 points, dropped from second place to third as Newcastle Olympic beat fifth-placed New Lambton (25 points) 3-1 at Alder Park on Sunday and rose to 42 points.
Azzurri (35) looked all but assured of a semi-finals appearance before their clash with Adamstown (21) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night but confirmed it with a 3-3 result.
Charlestown came from 3-1 down midway through the second half to ensure a share of the points.
The score was locked at 1-1 at the break after Jenna Doyle's 30th-minute goal for Adamstown was cancelled out by Lori Depczynski's spot kick in the 44th minute.
Kimmie Trappett restored the one-goal lead for Adamstown in the first minute of the second half then Doyle made it 3-1 when she converted a penalty in the 74th.
But Depczynski scored with another spot kick in the 79th minute then Jess Dominello produced a piece of individual brilliance in the 88th minute to seal the draw.
"It's nice to know we'll definitely be there at the end, and now we just have to refocus and make sure we play harder," Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos said.
"The finals series will be very good this year, and we've got two games ahead of us where we want to pick up maximum points. Mathematically speaking, there's a chance we could finish higher up the table."
On Sunday, Broadmeadow were always in control on the scoreboard.
Lucy Jerram produced an Olimpico goal off a corner in the sixth minute to put Magic 1-0 up. Kirstyn Antoni made it 2-0 in the 27th minute when she headed Kiarra Lewis' free kick into the net.
Lucy Kell (32nd) pulled one back for Maitland before half-time but Magic centre-back Kalista Hunter restored the two-goal buffer with a long-range effort in the 58th minute.
Maitland substitute Keely Gawthrop closed the gap to 3-2 in the 67th minute.
Jerram had the ball in the back of the net again in the 69th minute after a free kick but it was disallowed due to an apparent off-side ruling.
Maitland had a chance to square things up in stoppage time but Magic goalkeeper Alison Logue produced a leaping save to deny Mercedes McNabb from close range.
Magic face Azzurri in round 20 and can clinch the premiership with a win. They round out the regular season against winless Warners Bay, who went down 2-1 to Mid Coast (12) in Taree on Sunday.
There are no competition matches next weekend but Maitland play Olympic at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday night in the Women's League Cup final.
Points: Magic 47, Olympic 42, Maitland 40, Azzurri 35, New Lambton 25, Adamstown 21, Mid Coast 12, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
