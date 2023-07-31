A McKeachies Run grass fire fanned by gusty conditions on Sunday is just a taste of what's to come this fire season according to Fire and Rescue NSW.
The blaze, which started in scrub to off Shortland Drive, east of McKeachies Woolworths, flared up about 1pm.
Fire fighters cannot rule out the possibility it was deliberately lit.
The blaze saw about 30 fire fighters attend the scene along with three Fire and Rescue NSW appliances and six appliances from NSW Rural Fire Service.
"Unfortunately, if we don't get any decent rainfall soon, areas like this, which are predominately grass and scrub, will pose a problem," said NSW Fire and Rescue Duty Commander Daniel Agland.
"At present it's drier than normal for this time of the year.
"With no decent rain forecast in the short term these types of fires are going to be more severe and harder to deal with but we are prepared," Duty Commander Agland said.
He said the fire appeared to have reignited about 7pm Sunday night resulting in crews again converging on the scene to extinguish the blaze.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.