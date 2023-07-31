The Maitland Mercury
Expect to see more fires like Sunday's McKeachies Run grass fire

Updated July 31 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:39am
The McKeachies fire following its reignition on Sunday night. Picture Scott Johnson.
The McKeachies fire following its reignition on Sunday night. Picture Scott Johnson.

A McKeachies Run grass fire fanned by gusty conditions on Sunday is just a taste of what's to come this fire season according to Fire and Rescue NSW.

