The Maitland Mercury
Blacks Netball win senior and under-17s divisions at Maitland gala day

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 1 2023 - 7:00am
Maitland Rugby Blacks team Piviot won the senior B division title at the Maitland Netball Association's gala day on Sunday, July 30. Picture by Maitland Netball Association
Rugby Blacks Netball Club enjoyed success at the Maitland Netball gala day on Sunday with teams winning the Senior B title and the under-17s division.

