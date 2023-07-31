Rugby Blacks Netball Club enjoyed success at the Maitland Netball gala day on Sunday with teams winning the Senior B title and the under-17s division.
Team Pivot finished undefeated in Senior B, their 19-7 win against the previously undefeated Maitland Carpet Court Pickers in round four proving the decisive victory.
The under-17 Rebels also went through their five matches undefeated. Bay Breezers from the Bay Netball Club won the Senior C title ahead of the Nuts team from Coalfields Netball Club.
On Saturday, Hills Solicitors were commanding 73-17 winners against Classy Comets to remain undefeated in the Maitland Netball A1 competition.
The George Tavern remain in second spot after a 41-38 win against Telarah Pies Pickers. Pickers Netball drew 39-all with NVY Comets in a match between the competition's third and fourth-placed teams.
Maitland Blacks The Braddie were comfortable 52-33 winners against Cessnock Leagues Black who remain without a win.
With three rounds remaining, this Saturday's top-of-the-table clash between Hills Solicitors and The George may go some way to deciding who finishes the regular season in first place.
Telarah Pies Pickers also have a vital match against NVY Comets. Telarah Pies trail the fourth-placed Comets by one point as both teams fight for a semi-final spot.
Round 12, Saturday, August 5
Hills Solicitors v TNC The George
MRBNC The Braddie v Pickers Netball
Telarah Pies Pickers v NVY Comets
Classy Comets v Cessnock Leagues Black
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.