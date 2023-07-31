Maitland's breakthrough NBL1 East campaign has come to an end, losing 81-57 to Norths in an elimination final in Sydney on Saturday night.
The Mustangs entered their first final in 22 years looking for an upset against the third-placed Bears.
The visitors were under pressure early, trailing 26-15 at quarter time. The Mustangs matched the Bears scoring through the next two quarters but the home side asserted their dominance in the final term to increase their lead by 11 points.
Maitland's two US imports Madison Washington (16 points) and Sydney Hunter (12 points) made an impact for the visitors as they have done all season.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz lamented a poor start against the Bears but said his players should be proud of what they have achieved this season.
"It was a disappointing way to end, they got a jump on us in the first quarter and then second, third and into the fourth it was really even," he said.
"We just couldn't close the gap under 10 and then with about four and half minutes to go they hit a couple of threes and that was it.
"It didn't help that they took an extra 19 free-throws to us so we kind of put them on the free-throw line too many times.
"But the fight that the girls showed in their first play-off game in forever, I was really proud of the group so onwards and upwards from here."
Wawszkowicz said after winning three games last year and qualifying for the finals in 2023, the side would learn from the experience as it looks to build into next season.
Focus will now shift to retaining players for the 2024 campaign including stars Hunter, Washington and Shak Reilly.
Reilly was a consistent performer in Maitland's run to the finals after returning to the Mustangs this year after two successful seasons with Mount Gambier.
Hunter was a sensation this season for Maitland along with Washington who gave the team much needed height after her arrival in June.
Wawszkowicz said he is hopeful of keeping the group together.
"We will take a break now and then turn our attention to player retention and all of that and we'd love to get everybody back," he said.
"Our imports were great, Shak was fantastic but all those conversations will happen in the next few weeks."
