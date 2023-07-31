The Maitland Mercury
Greta Branxton Group 21 minor premiers, Singleton host Indigenous round

Updated July 31 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Uncle Warren Taggart performs a smoking ceremony at Pirtek Park before the first-grade match between Singleton and Muswellbrook. Picture by Singleton Greyhounds
Greta Branxton has secured the Group 21 minor premiership after a 22-16 win against Scone at Greta Central Oval on Saturday.

