Greta Branxton has secured the Group 21 minor premiership after a 22-16 win against Scone at Greta Central Oval on Saturday.
The win in the penultimate round takes the Colts three points clear of Denman and six ahead of the third-placed Thoroughbreds.
Colts hooker Nicholas Lawrence scored a double in the win while five-eighth Patrick Andrews landed three from four conversions with the boot. Reuben Andrews and Jarred Anderson also scored tries for the home side.
The Colts had a narrow 14-12 win against Scone in reserve grade, securing their semi-final place with one round to play. Jackson Cassidy, Casey Parsons and Will Leonard scored tries for the home side.
Elsewhere, Singleton celebrated Indigenous round on Sunday afternoon at Pirtek Park.
Uncle Warren Taggart performed a Welcome to Country while Indigenous dancers from St Catherine's Catholic College performed in the pre-game ceremony.
The Greyhounds wore jerseys designed by students from Singleton High School under the guidance of artist Stuart Berends.
On the field, the Rams were too strong for the home side, running out 34-16 winners.
Centre Chad Wadsworth scored a double for the Greyhounds with winger Jack Smyth the other try-scorer. Captain Blake Andrews was awarded players' player.
The win moves Muswellbrook into fourth place, ahead of Singleton on points differential with one round to play. Singleton were convincing 28-0 winners against the Rams in reserve grade.
In Sunday's other game, Denman bounced back at home defeating last-placed Aberdeen 40-20 in a high scoring match.
Coming off back-to-back losses, the Devils will finish the regular season in second-place after Scone's loss to Greta Branxton.
In the competition's final round, Greta Branxton host Singleton, Aberdeen host Scone and Muswellbrook host Denman. All games are on Saturday, August 5.
Singleton will need the Devils to beat the Rams and then defeat minor premiers Greta Branxton to make the semi-finals owing to their inferior for-and-against record.
