Thousands attend City of Maitland Pipes and Drums Concert in the Park 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:05am
The sight and sound of a 150-strong mass band of bagpipers and drummers marching through Maitland Park stirs up some powerful emotions.

