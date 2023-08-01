The sight and sound of a 150-strong mass band of bagpipers and drummers marching through Maitland Park stirs up some powerful emotions.
Pair it with the aroma of a sausage sizzle, and the warmth of a rare 25-degree winters day, and it's official - City of Maitland Pipes and Drums' Concert in the Park was a delight for the senses.
Thousands came to Maitland Park on Sunday, July 30 to enjoy Celtic entertainment, live music, delicious food, local stalls and a display of vintage cars.
Seven pipe bands from across NSW took part in the concert, as did musicians from Hunter Valley Grammar School, Maitland Brass Band, Elevate Irish Dance and Scotia Highland Dancers.
The pipe bands joining City of Maitland Pipes and Drums were Cessnock's United Mineworkers Pipe Band, Sydney's Hills District Pipe Band, Hornsby RSL Pipe Band, City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band, NSW Highlanders Pipes and Drums and Governor Macquarie Pipe Band.
The quintet competition, which sees five members of each pipe band battling against the other bands, was won for the second year in a row by Cessnock's United Mineworkers Pipe Band.
The NSW Highlanders Pipe Band came second, Governor Macquarie Pipe Band came third, and City of Maitland Pipes and Drums came in fourth place.
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan said the day was a raging success.
"It went wonderfully well, we had a massive crowd," he said.
"Everything was great, we had a nice diversity of stallholders."
Mr Queenan said master of ceremonies Stephen Clarke was fantastic at keeping the performances rolling, Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold welcomed and inspected the bands, and Hunter Valley Grammar School bands had the audience glued to their seats.
Volunteers from Maitland Lions Club and Maitland Classic Motor Association helped the day run smoothly.
The concert was special for three of City of Maitland Pipes and Drums newest members, Dylan Byrne, Eamon Brown and Kelsey Philpott-Robinson, who had never played in a mass band before.
Dylan and Eamon, who are 10-years-old, stood out from the rest of the band at about half the height of their bandmates, but they weren't lacking in enthusiasm.
"They were mouth-watering good," Mr Queenan said.
"It's a stirring moment to see a mass band coming, and as they get closer the sound gets stronger, and you can see people getting really emotional about it.
"And I saw these three, the two little boys and Kelsey in the parade and I thought wow, what an experience for these people they'll never forget it, their first time in a mass band."
The two boys are a little too small for a full set of bagpipes, and they were playing a set of training pipes at the concert.
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums has plans underway to host the NSW Pipe Band state titles in Maitland in November, 2024, which is set to bring hundreds of visitors in a welcome boost to the city's economy.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
