The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cauliflowers aplenty at Maitland Earth Market

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 1 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the cauliflowers from Maitland farms that are ready to be eaten. Picture supplied
Some of the cauliflowers from Maitland farms that are ready to be eaten. Picture supplied

There's an abundance of cauliflowers blooming in Maitland fields and it's time to get them into the kitchen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.