There's an abundance of cauliflowers blooming in Maitland fields and it's time to get them into the kitchen.
This familiar winter vegetable staple will cost you just $4, which is bound to help with the rising cost of living.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said a single cauliflower would provide a few family meals.
"There are so many things you can do with it other than boiling it," she said.
Cauliflowers are low in calories and high in fibre and vitamins and minerals.
They are part of the Brassicaceae family and a relative of Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli, to name a few.
Need some inspiration? Think cauliflower bake, Tikka Masala, cauliflower soup and cauliflower steaks.
Cauliflowers will be available at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland, on Thursday, August 1.
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges was inspired by Jamie Oliver's cauliflower Tikka Masala recipe and transformed the vegetable into a tasty meal. He made a few changes to the recipe to transform it into a vegan dish.
He swapped the cheese for chickpeas and left out the yoghurt, although shoppers could include a plant-based yoghurt.
The dish brings together cashews, mango chutney, smoked paprika with various spices including cinnamon, cloves, cardamom pods, garlic, saffron and ginger.
"The cauliflowers are a lot bigger than they were last year," Ms Dempster said.
"I think the flood that has brought more nutrients to the ground and that has helped them to grow so big."
