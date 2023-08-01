The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Things to Do

Musicians Isaac Compton, Oran Vir and Millie Mills to perform in Chisholm

August 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of Channel Nine's The Summit 2023 Isaac Compton. Picture supplied
Winner of Channel Nine's The Summit 2023 Isaac Compton. Picture supplied

For the rest of the year, the first Sunday of each month will be marked in Chisholm with live music, sunshine and tasty treats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.