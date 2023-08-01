For the rest of the year, the first Sunday of each month will be marked in Chisholm with live music, sunshine and tasty treats.
This Sunday, August 6, will mark the first of the Sunday Sessions series, which returns to Waterford by AVID Property Group (AVID), Chisholm.
Following the success of the program earlier in the year, the free event is back with performances from local artists Oran Vir, Millie Mills and winner of Nine's 'The Summit' Isaac Compton on the lineup.
Community members can enjoy the sessions on the lawn at Waterford sales and information centre from 10am on the first Sunday of each month from August through to December 2023.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy refreshments purchased from the onsite café The Kitchen at Waterford.
The first performer, on Sunday, August 6, is acoustic musician Oran Vir, from Newcastle. Oran creates an uplifting, fun and relaxed atmosphere with the help of his guitar and loop pedal.
On Sunday, September 3 (father's day), Millie Mills will grace the lawn. She has performed at South Sydney Rabbitohs events and games, as well as pubs across NSW. She performs Aussie rock, pop and country.
On Sunday, October 1, acoustic, pop, rock, rap fusion Aaron Lenard will perform. He is a talent not to be missed.
Isaac Compton, who recently won Channel Nine's The Summit 2023, is an engaging entertainer who will perform on Sunday, November 5. His layered vocals, guitar and loops make his one-man show engaging.
The series will end with easy listening musician Luke Furbank on Sunday, December 3. Luke has a reputation for his complex guitar work and vocals, and has a passion for live music.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.