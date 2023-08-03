STREET EATS
ANZAC PARK
This Friday from 5pm, Maitland Gaol is open late for an extra special after hours experience. With discounted tour fees and a pop up Street Eats event over the road in Anzac Park, it's a great opportunity to tour the historic penitentiary and tuck into some tasty food with the whole family.
OPEN HOUSE
MAITLAND COUNCIL BUILDING
Learn about the ins and outs of local government this Saturday during council's free, all ages open house from 10am to 1pm. Hop in the cab of a waste truck, grab a bite to eat from the free barbecue and take a tour of the historic and newly refurbished Maitland Town Hall.
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
MRAG
Also on Saturday morning, head over to Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 9am to 1pm to check out artisan products from all over the Hunter Valley. There will be 30 stalls and live music by local talent, all nestled in the gallery's cosy garden surrounds. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/boutique-markets for updates.
PARANORMAL TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol has partnered with Newcastle Ghost Tours for an extra spooky tour that runs from 8pm to 10.30pm on Saturday night. Titled The Residence, this experience involves some advanced technologies and paranormal techniques, so is great for return ghost hunters and serious first timers. Get tickets at maitlandgaol.com.au/event/the-residence-guided-night-tour.
RAILWAY OPEN DAY
MAITLAND RAIL MUSEUM
Maitland Rail Museum is open on the first Sunday of each month, from 10am to 3pm. Everyone from esteemed steam enthusiasts to young minds fascinated by machinery from a bygone era are invited to tour the museum and see for themselves the antique equipment and interactive displays. The museum is at Mount Dee Road, Maitland.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.