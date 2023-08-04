The students and staff of All Saints' College, Maitland are sending a bit of love from Maitland all the way to Ukraine with a vibrant new mural.
Crafted over four months, the students and staff have put together a beautiful piece of art, made up of hundreds of handmade sunflowers on a vibrant blue background.
The sunflowers, which are the national flower of Ukraine, symbolise hope and looking toward the light. The flowers are on a blue background to represent the flag of Ukraine.
Visual arts teacher Peta Cominos spearheaded the project, and said the mural, which can be seen from Cathedral Street, has been created to show support to Ukrainians during the ongoing war, which has displaced about 17 million people.
It was made to be a beacon of love, compassion, peace and understanding, and a reminder to stand together in dark times.
"Our wall, which is positioned with our cross, is showing our compassion and our hope for the Ukrainian people," Ms Cominos said.
"It shows our passion as global citizens to support those people who are suffering and need our support, it's like standing up to the bully.
"Through our message here, showing support to Ukraine, we hope that when you support the victim it helps them find the strength to overcome."
The mural is called Garden of Hope, and features eight plywood panels with paper flower cut outs, which are painted with acrylic paint.
Year nine student Alexandra Nash, 15, was one of the students heavily involved in the project, and said to her, the mural symbolises hope.
"I think it's very important to send a message of hope to them, and reach out to them even though we're here in Australia," she said.
"It's a good reminder about how valuable life is, and how meaning can come from something as simple as a flower - it can remind you of a bigger picture."
A group of students volunteered their own time to paint the boards and place the flowers.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
