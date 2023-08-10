Kyah Newcombe stepped out of her comfort zone when she represented Australia at the Royal International Miss finals in Florida last month.
The 21-year-old from Aberglasslyn came top 16 in the world in her category. She also took out the prestigious title of 'People's Choice.'
Kyah said it was an opportunity of a lifetime to represent Australia on an international level.
"I didn't know what to expect but it was an amazing experience," she said.
"I am so grateful for my family for supporting me throughout the entire journey."
Kyah said herself and the other contestants were judged on their evening gown, fashion wear, an interview round and a personal introduction round on stage.
An optional category was international wear and Kyah said she decided to throw another shrimp on the barbie.
"Everyone loved it and part of the reason I chose the outfit was because of my family owning a barbecue shop," she said.
Kyah said some of the highlights of the trip were making new friends from all over the world.
"It was great to get to know everyone, I've definitely made some lifelong friends," she said.
She said one of the more challenging aspects of the pageant was the interview round, which was done on stage in front of a crowd of people.
"It was massively out of my comfort zone so I am very proud of myself that I did it," Kyah said.
As part of her Royal International Miss duties, Kyah did a number of volunteering roles throughout the past year.
"I did a lot of volunteering with the Maitland Pumpkin Pickers," she said.
Kyah said she also did the back to school drop earlier this year and said she also enjoyed planting trees with Land Care Australia.
"The whole experience was memorable. I would do it again but not anytime soon," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
