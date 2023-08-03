Maitland Junior Rugby Union are excited to be hosting this season's junior final series with three weekends set down for finals action in August and September.
The decision by Hunter Junior Rugby to award the finals series to Maitland is a huge boost for the Blacks after they invested more than $10,000 to improve the playing surface at Marcellin Park this season.
President Pat Howard said the club put their hand up to host the finals over three consecutive weekends starting on Saturday, August 19.
"I think having multiple grounds at the one venue is also quite good because generally speaking if there's an injury they can just move it to another field," he said.
"In last year's final series it was a bit challenging down in Merewether because they've only got the one field.
"It's a lot of work for our volunteers...but it's a good fundraiser for our junior club as well with the canteen takings and whatever else."
The club had a preview of what they can expect in a few weeks time by hosting the NSW Junior Rugby Union City v Country carnival on Sunday, July 23.
The day featured some of the best young rugby players in NSW from under-14s through to under-18s. In total there were seven matches in both boys and girls rugby.
"(It was) huge, unexpectedly huge," Howard said. "I rang the turf farms the next day and made sure everything was alright because the car parking overflowed into their farms."
"We've got a pretty big facility but being a Sunday everyone drove so rather than organising buses."
Howard said their was a high number of Blacks juniors taking part.
"I think we had over 20 players playing for various country sides that day," he said.
"We had three players from Maitland in the under-18s boys and four from the under-18s women."
Girls finals start this Friday in Hunter Junior Rugby. Maitland has teams in under-14s and under-16s and Howard said girls rugby is the quickest growing area of the club.
"We've got dedicated female sides for 14s, 16s, we'd have close to 100 young girls that play in our junior club," he said.
The club will host the major semi-finals on Saturday, August 19 followed by the minor semi-finals on Sunday. Marcellin Park will then host the finals on Saturday, August 26 followed by grand final day on Saturday, September 2.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.