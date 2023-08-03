The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Junior Rugby Union to host junior final series at Marcellin Park

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland under-7s with sponsor Bryn Hill from the Huxley Hill Group. Picture by Maitland Junior Rugby Union
The Maitland under-7s with sponsor Bryn Hill from the Huxley Hill Group. Picture by Maitland Junior Rugby Union

Maitland Junior Rugby Union are excited to be hosting this season's junior final series with three weekends set down for finals action in August and September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.