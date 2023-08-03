Three vehicle crash affecting southbound traffic at Hexham

A three-car crash on the Pacific Highway at Hexham has caused heavy traffic delays for motorists heading towards Newcastle this morning.
Live Traffic NSW, recorded the incident at 8.03am, and one of three southbound lanes was closed (right turn lane).
The incident cleared at 8.50am.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.