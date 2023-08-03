Supporters at the Earth Market Maitland's 6th birthday party indulged in a "paddock cake" in a special nod to the role soil and pollinators play in food production.
The chocolate cake was a symbol of the soil and had flowers and a vegetable garden sprouting out of it.
"It's all about the paddock where things are growing out of the ground and that's what we support," market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
"It represents the farm and what happens there. We're continuing the story of pollination."
Two market farmers received innovation awards at the celebration in The Levee on Thursday.
Dominique Quayle and Tarrant Gamer, of Rainbird Farm, and Felicia Nguyen Pederson from Felicia's Garden were recognised for their ability to adapt and sustain their small-scale farming business.
They received a certificate and a $500 prize.
Ms Quayle and Mr Gamer have been coming to the market, which is run by Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers, for a year.
They worked in various farming businesses to develop their skills before they branched out with their own business brand.
Ms Nguyen Pederson has been a regular at the market since 2018. She dug up her backyard in Aberglasslyn and turned it into a small farm, growing many different varieties of Vietnamese vegetables and herbs.
Ms Dempster said both businesses were deserving of the accolade and it was impossible to choose between them.
"Dominique and Tarrant spent five years investigating small-scale farming by working on farms around Australia and building their farming education in a hands-on way," she said.
"They bring the most beautiful produce. They have learnt a lot by working on other people's farms and now the earth market shoppers are benefiting from all of that beautiful produce. They really are innovators - they are young and they are the future of farming."
Ms Dempster praised Felicia for bringing a multicultural flavour to the market and working out ways to keep her small farm producing throughout the year.
She said shoppers looked forward to her seasonal produce and learning how to use her beautiful range of Asian herbs.
"Felicia has a backyard and she does the most amazing things out of that space. She has been very loyal to the market, even though her stall is seasonal and has very small quantities," she said.
"She has adapted to ensure she can keep coming. She is drying the small quantity of herbs that she has to extend its life and she now does flowers as well."
Ms Dempster said Rainbird Farm and Felicia's Garden were inspiration for other young farmers wanting to put their stamp on local food production.
"This is what we want to see - we want farmers adapting as they go and bringing different things to the market so they are keeping their businesses fresh," she said.
