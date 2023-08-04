The humble cauliflower is causing quite a stir.
There has been a surge in demand for the winter staple and that has left a limited number on Maitland farms.
At just $4 for a large cauliflower - and with so many recipe options on hand - it's easy to see why shoppers want to scoop it up and help ease the pressure of the rising cost of living.
They're in so much demand that while Brooke Wood and her pooches Hector and Cedric were posing for a photograph with a Nebo Farm cauliflower - number 47, to be exact - other customers at Readers Cafe and Larder in East Maitland wanted to buy it.
Two customers were even prepared to go halves in it, just to get their hands on the locally-grown vegetable.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said a single cauliflower would provide a few family meals.
She said this year's crop was bigger than usual - something she put down to the soil minerals that came in the floods last year.
"There are so many things you can do with it other than boiling it," she said.
Cauliflowers are low in calories and high in fibre and vitamins and minerals.
They are part of the Brassicaceae family and a relative of Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli, to name a few.
Need some dinner inspiration? Think cauliflower bake, Tikka Masala, cauliflower soup and even cauliflower steaks.
Nebo Farm's Matthew and Liam Dennis sold their cauliflowers at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee on Thursday.
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges decided to transform one into cauliflower Tikka Masala after he was inspired by a Jamie Oliver recipe.
He made a few changes to the tasty recipe to transform it into a vegan dish. He swapped the cheese for chickpeas and left out the yoghurt, although a plant-based yoghurt could be used.
The dish brings together cashews, mango chutney, smoked paprika with various spices including cinnamon, cloves, cardamom pods, garlic, saffron and ginger.
"The cauliflowers are a lot bigger than they were last year," Ms Dempster said.
"I think the flood that has brought more nutrients."
