All Saints' College's plan to expand in Horseshoe Bend has been passed onto the state government for a verdict.
The Maitland college wants to build a multipurpose facility at 24 Hunter Street which will provide recreational opportunities, general learning areas and a gathering space.
It submitted a planning proposal to Maitland council where it requested an amendment be made to the current zoning - which is private recreation and general residential - to allow the site to be used as an educational establishment.
The proposal went before Maitland councillors late last month who unanimously agreed to pass the request onto the state government for a gateway determination.
Councillor Mike Yarrington praised the plan, saying it made "sense to have the multipurpose facility built next to the school".
Councillor Bill Hackney agreed.
"I think it will be a great addition to the CBD," Cr Hackney said.
A spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said the Diocese was focused on "ensuring the best learning and educational outcomes for all our students".
IN THE NEWS:
"In line with this and our ongoing investments in facilities and building works, the Diocese has lodged a planning proposal with Maitland City Council to rezone land adjacent to All Saints' College (at 24 Hunter Street) Maitland, as it hopes to expand the school's facilities," she said.
"If approved, it is anticipated to accommodate a multipurpose facility including new general purpose learning areas, storage and amenity spaces, indoor sporting areas such as basketball courts to help deliver the Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) curriculum, as well as a new assembly area to accommodate all students and staff."
Once the state government makes it's decision, a report will come back to Maitland council.
The plan will then be put on public exhibition for community feedback.
Once that process is complete it will be put before Maitland councillors for a determination.
If the amendment is granted, the Diocese will then submit a Development Application to council.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.