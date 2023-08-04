A plan to reduce summer temperatures in suburbia is afoot across the city.
Maitland council wants to reach a 30 per cent green canopy target in new and existing areas within the Local Government Area (LGA) in a bid to make places more liveable for residents and wildlife.
Environment and Sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said Maitland was "vulnerable to the urban heat island effect" where urbanisation led to temperature differences between rural and built-up areas.
"Urban areas become significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas when there is less green cover and more hard surfaces," she said.
The council has drawn its target from the Government Architect NSW's greener places strategy and local research.
Ms Pepper said research showed canopy cover had a resounding impact.
IN THE NEWS:
"Areas with canopy cover approaching 30 per cent are cooler and support a more liveable suburb, as well as improved water quality and improved habitat for birds and other wildlife," she said.
"Trees in urban areas also improve house values and reduce electricity use for cooling."
The council's target is included within its draft Environmental Sustainability Strategy, which was on public exhibition until last month. The strategy aims to improve the city's environmental record and reach new sustainable heights as the population continues to increase.
Ms Pepper said there were a range of options to improve canopy cover in new and existing residential areas.
"The use of street trees and better planting options in open space areas provide lots of opportunities for council, as does pursuing the dedication of habitat corridors," she said.
"People may not be aware that approximately 90 per cent of native vegetation cover within the LGA is on private land, and so this means we need to work with private landholders."
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.