Tickets to this year's Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival, which returns to the historic and hallowed halls of Maitland Gaol this November, are on sale today (August 4) for International Beer Day.
Headlining this year's festival is the ARIA award winning Melbourne Ska Orchestra on the Saturday, followed by Phil Jamieson on Sunday.
Melbourne Ska Orchestra turned 20 years young earlier this year and are just coming off the back of an anniversary tour that included a prime slot at Bluesfest in Victoria.
Meanwhile, for fans of rock the world over, Jamieson is best known as a founding member of iconic Aussie grunge group, Grinspoon.
Jamieson released his first solo album, Somebody Else, last year, after spending more than two decades and seven studio albums as Grinspoon's frontman.
With Bitter and Twisted sitting in its now traditional springtime slot on the first weekend of November (Saturday 4 and Sunday 5), Maitland City Council team leader events Tori Evans said it's a great chance to enjoy the spring sunshine.
"Bitter & Twisted is the coming together of likeminded people to celebrate three things - Aussie music, great food and of course, some of the best beer around," she said.
"After a rousing return last year, we're really turning up the noise and are ready to raise the roof at Maitland Gaol this November.
"Where else in Australia can you enjoy over 80 craft beers and your favourite tunes in a former maximum security prison?
In addition to the music and craft beer, there will be a range of food stalls and other stalls and activities across the site.
There will also be add-ons like beer trivia sessions, private cell blocks and beer and cheese matching sessions.
Ms Evans said announcements for more acts and activities will come for the Bitter & Twisted program in the coming weeks.
"Bitter & Twisted is the only way you should ever find yourself behind bars, and we look forward to and welcome all sorts of new and returning inmates," she said.
Bitter & Twisted is an 18+ only event on Saturday, November 4, with all ages permitted on the Sunday (under 18's must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times).
For more information and to secure your tickets for this year's festival, visit www.bitterandtwisted.com.au.
