Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival at Maitland Gaol tickets on sale now

Updated August 4 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:49pm
A past Bitter and Twisted crowd. Picture supplied
Tickets to this year's Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival, which returns to the historic and hallowed halls of Maitland Gaol this November, are on sale today (August 4) for International Beer Day.

