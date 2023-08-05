John Gillies popular city mayor and public figure

John Gillies arrived in Maitland from Scotland with his parents at the age of four. He was to live in Maitland for the rest of his life and to become perhaps the most accomplished of the 18 men who served as Mayor of West Maitland during the nineteenth century.
Gillies began work at 13 as a compositor on the Maitland Mercury. In 1874 he became a part-owner of the paper and its business manager, and he was in charge when it became a daily in 1894.
He was involved in many local organisations, as Secretary-Treasurer of West Maitland Volunteer Water Brigade and President of both the local rowing club and Maitland Rugby Football Club. He was active in the Northumberland (Australian Rules) Football Club and Maitland Gymnastics Club.
He sat on the boards of Maitland Hospital, Maitland School of Arts, the Northern Jockey Club, Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association and Maitland Lands Board and was a trustee of the Great Northern Permanent Building Society and the Maitland Branch of the Savings Bank of NSW.
He was a Justice of the Peace, a West Maitland Municipal Council alderman and for two years (1888-90) the Mayor. Being involved in so many different organisations put his finger firmly on the pulse of the local community. Nobody else would have been better connected locally in his time.
In 1891 he was elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly. He was to win his seat in eight consecutive elections, serving until his death from a heart attack in 1911. In his political life he supported three different parties at different times but he was in reality an independent focussed on the welfare of his own community. He was the ultimate 'local' MP, tirelessly promoting the advancement of Maitland.
Gillies was instrumental in establishing important community buildings including the West Maitland Court House (1895) and Maitland Technical College (1910). He also won government funding for substantial additions to Maitland Hospital and Maitland Boys' High School.
Gillies obtained government support for 'The Cut' - the re-routing of the river's channel away from the built-up area, and for the raising and strengthening of the embankment (levee) along the riverbank behind High Street. 'Taming' floods was an abiding passion, as was the Water Brigade which rescued people from floods.
On his death, he was called "the best friend the brigade ever had". His funeral cortege, more than a mile and a half long, was led by a brigade rescue boat, the 'Jack Gillies', mounted on wheels and carrying his coffin.
In 1888 Gillies laid the town hall's cornerstone; over the portico his name was for years mis-spelled as JONH until mysteriously the mistake was rectified. In 1968 East Greta was re-named Gillieston Heights in his honour and in 2016 he was inducted into council's hall of fame "for contributions to business and public service". The John Gillies Memorial Gates mark Maitland Park's Elgin Street entrance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.