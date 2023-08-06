Maitland have done it again, through to their second-straight NBL1 East grand-final after defeating Canberra 88-75 in Belconnen on Saturday night.
The Mustangs now face Sutherland on Saturday, August 12 in Sydney after the Sharks won their semi-final against the Centre of Excellence.
Maitland were greeted by a parochial home crowd at a packed Belconnen Basketball Stadium for the semi-final eliminator.
It was a typically tight finals match for the first three quarters, the Mustangs trailing the 2022 premiers 26-25 after the first term, before opening up a five-point margin to lead 50-45 at half-time.
Canberra hit-back and the scores were tied heading into the fourth quarter but as has been the case this season, Maitland's defensive resolve completely shutdown the home side in the final quarter.
Maitland limited the Gunners to eight points while adding 21 points of their own and sealing their second sudden-death final win in as many weeks.
Mustangs player Jack Edwards said squad depth again worked in Maitland's favour as the home side tired late in the match.
"We just stuck around I suppose, it was a big team effort - I think we played everyone last night," he said. "Which is something no other team is doing or has done all year."
Forward James Hunter top scored for the Mustangs with 19 points while Billy Parsons continued the form that has seen him nominated for league youth player of the year.
Parsons (15/12) recorded a points rebounds double-double off the bench while Luke Vea also contributed 11 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Despite the Gunners home court advantage, Edwards said the the Mustangs were helped by a large traveling crew of supporters.
"It was good for us because it's nice knowing you've got someone in your corner," he said.
They will now turn their attention to Sutherland who they defeated by 31 points in round 15.
"They're a pretty classy outfit, we touched them up a little bit earlier this year but I think they were short on troops and down a few players," Edwards said.
"They're quite good the only thing is same again, they only play about six or seven players so if we can stick around for the first two, three quarters that fourth quarter's sort of where we've been breaking away from teams."
