Newcastle Olympic ends Maitland premiership defence with 2-1 victory

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
August 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Maitland's Will McFarlane in action against New Lambton. The defender scored the Magpies goal in a 2-1 loss against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday, August 6. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland's Will McFarlane in action against New Lambton. The defender scored the Magpies goal in a 2-1 loss against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday, August 6. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Maitland's Northern NSW NPL premiership defence is over after two second-half goals guided Newcastle Olympic to an upset 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

