Maitland's Northern NSW NPL premiership defence is over after two second-half goals guided Newcastle Olympic to an upset 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies trail rivals Lambton by three points heading into the last round while Charlestown can regain their lead at the top with a win against fourth-placed Broadmeadow on Tuesday night.
Maitland welcomed seventh-placed Olympic to Cooks Square Park for the Magpies final home match of the season.
The Magpies went ahead after 30 minutes when defender Will McFarlane headed home a Braedyn Crowley free kick.
Maitland assistant coach Gavin Woolfe said despite the early advantage, the home side were lethargic and moved the ball too slowly.
"We were quite pedestrian as far as our ball movement was concerned and lack of urgency was concerned and we felt that we were really playing into their hands," he said.
"They had an obvious strategy where they were going to set a deep defensive line and we sort of played into their hands by moving the ball too slowly."
Olympic substitute Nathan Toby scored two goals in ten minutes mid-way through the second-half to give the visitors a deserved win.
"We came off a week's rest and sometimes that's not a good thing," Woolfe said. "Credit to Olympic though, they had a very obvious game plan as far as how they wanted to play and they stuck to that for the full game to their credit."
Woolfe said the loss will give Maitland a chance to reset ahead of a trip to play Adamstown. A win to Broadmeadow on Tuesday would drop the Magpies to fourth place on the ladder.
"I think coming into a semi-final series we need certainly our starting eleven and even the guys on the bench firing as much as we possibly can," Woolfe said.
"In saying that we'll have a bit of a chat about it during the week, Bolchy (Mick Bolch) and myself and see whether we need to tweak any personnel for Adamstown just to see how we go.
"There's no immediate plans at this stage to throw the baby out with the bathwater."
