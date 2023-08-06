The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Netball: The George beat Hill Solicitors 50-46 to close gap at top

August 6 2023 - 2:00pm
The George Tavern play Hills Solicitors in round five Maitland A-grade netball action on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The George Tavern play Hills Solicitors in round five Maitland A-grade netball action on Saturday, May 27. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The George Tavern trail rivals Hills Solicitors by one point on the Maitland Netball A-grade ladder after claiming a vital 50-46 win against the competition leaders on Saturday.

