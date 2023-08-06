The George Tavern trail rivals Hills Solicitors by one point on the Maitland Netball A-grade ladder after claiming a vital 50-46 win against the competition leaders on Saturday.
The round 12 loss is the first of the season for Hills Solicitors - they were comfortable 21-point winners when the two teams faced-off in round five.
In other results, third-placed Pickers Netball defeated MRBNC The Braddie 54-33 to lock up a semi-finals spot with two rounds remaining.
Telarah Pies Pickers' finals hopes were dealt a blow, losing 41-28 to NVY Comets. The fourth-placed NVY Comets all but secured their finals spot with the win.
In the other game, Classy Comets were too strong for Cessnock Leagues Black, running out 43-30 winners.
Round 13, Saturday, August 12
Hills Solicitors v NVY Comets
MRBNC The Braddie v Classy Comets
Pickers Netball v Telarah Pies Pickers
Cessnock Leagues Black v TNC The George
