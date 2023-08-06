Maitland coach Luke Cunningham knows regular season form will count for nothing when his side faces off against Merewether in the major semi-final of Hunter Rugby's premier competition on Saturday.
The two sides enjoyed contrasting ends to the home and away season - Maitland have won nine straight while Merewether have lost five of their past six.
"They've got some really good players in their side and semi-finals is now a completely clean slate," Cunningham said.
"I'm not reading into anything that's happened over the previous month or so from both them or us...we'll definitely have to be on our game and at our best."
The Blacks were convincing 41-5 winners against last-placed Southern Beaches on Saturday, August 5 and Cunningham said while it was good to keep the winning momentum, he knows his side will need to lift their intensity against the Greens.
"It will be continuing the momentum but it's probably also stepping the intensity up in how we do things, there's going to be more focus placed on doing things properly and perfecting things and fine-tuning little aspects," he said.
"The (Southern Beaches) game didn't have the intensity that we would have liked, the fact that our position on the ladder and our spot in the semis was already locked in and Southern Beaches, they were just playing their last game of the year," he said.
"It sort of was one of those games that didn't have the intensity that we've been playing at for the three previous games."
On a positive note, Cunningham said the Blacks got through the game injury free.
Merewether were beaten 40-29 by Hamilton in their round 16 clash to finish on 47 points, 16 behind minor premiers Maitland.
The two teams will play at Newcastle's No.2 Sportsground. Cunningham said the venue won't favour Merewether.
"It's a neutral ground for both us and Merewether if anything it's closer in travel for them, that's about it," he said.
"We know we'll get plenty of support from the Maitland community or rugby community, they'll all travel down so it doesn't bother me, I'm happy to play wherever."
