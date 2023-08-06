The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks ready for Merewether's best in Hunter Rugby major semi-final

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
August 7 2023 - 7:00am
Maitland players celebrate a try against Southern Beaches earlier this season. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland players celebrate a try against Southern Beaches earlier this season. Picture by Stewart Hazell

Maitland coach Luke Cunningham knows regular season form will count for nothing when his side faces off against Merewether in the major semi-final of Hunter Rugby's premier competition on Saturday.

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

