Maitland Pickers earn rest after grinding out win against The Entrance

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 7 2023 - 9:30am
Maitland's Alex Langbridge and Harrison Spruce in action against the Tigers at EDSACC Oval on Sunday, August 6. Picture by Maitland Pickers
Maitland's Alex Langbridge and Harrison Spruce in action against the Tigers at EDSACC Oval on Sunday, August 6. Picture by Maitland Pickers

Maitland will enjoy a deserved week-off to recoup after grinding out a 12-7 win against The Entrance on Sunday afternoon at EDSACC Oval.

