Maitland will enjoy a deserved week-off to recoup after grinding out a 12-7 win against The Entrance on Sunday afternoon at EDSACC Oval.
The Newcastle RL minor premiers weren't at their best in wet conditions but as has been the case this season, found a way to get a win against the finals-bound Tigers.
Matt Soper-Lawler opened the scoring for the visitors with Haydan Ritchie providing a quick reply for the Tigers. Scores were locked at 6-6 at half-time and The Entrance kicked a field goal with 14 minutes remaining to take the lead.
However, Lincoln Smith touched down for the Pickers to ensure they entered the finals with their winning streak intact.
Coach Matt Lantry said his side lacked composure at key points in the match but he was happy to bank the win and move on to preparing for a finals match in a fortnight's time.
"In a sense it's probably nice to workout how to win a game like that because finals are going to be tight affairs," he said.
"The last thing we wanted to do was come down here and not get a tough game.
"We got exactly what we probably wanted, yeah we were off the pace but you know I think for us to grind-out that win and find a way in the end was probably the pleasing part."
The Pickers will play either South Newcastle or local rival Cessnock for direct entry into the grand-final. Souths host the Goannas at Townson Oval on Saturday, August 12 in the Qualifying final.
The Goannas locked up third spot with a high-scoring 28-22 win against Central Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.
