Greta Branxton got the perfect preparation for their upcoming finals campaign with a 20-8 win in round 15 of Group 21 rugby league against Singleton on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts welcomed the Greyhounds to a wet Greta Central Oval having already secured the minor premiership in round 14. Singleton needed a win to keep their finals chances alive.
The club celebrated old boys day in their final regular season hit-out as the Greyhounds said farewell to two club stalwarts.
Luke Gardner hung up he boots having played more than 200 first grade games for the club alongside halves partner Jake Smith, who has also represented the Greyhounds on more than 150 occasions.
Greta Branxton opened the scoring through Hayden Bailey with the Greyhounds hitting back through fullback Beau Parnell. Jonah Lisiua added another for the home side with the Colts leading 8-4 at half-time.
Parnell added another for Singleton in the second-half with Cain Bonham and Aydan Stewart sealing the win for Greta Branxton.
The Colts will play second-placed Denman on Sunday, August 20 at Greta Central Oval.
In reserve grade, the Colts finished the season in third spot with a 22-6 win against Singleton. Casey Parsons, Jackson Cassidy, Jacob Barnes and Will Leonard scored tries for the home side while Ethan Blackwell crossed for the Greyhounds.
The two sides will meet again this Sunday in Scone in the minor semi-final.
In other games, Scone thrashed Aberdeen 48-10 at Jefferson Park while Muswellbrook confirmed their finals place with a win against Denman on old boys day at Olympic Park.
