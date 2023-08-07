The Maitland Mercury
Greta Branxton play Denman in major semi-final after 20-8 win against Singleton

By Ben Carr
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 8:30am
Greta Branxton celebrate after scoring a try against Singleton at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, August 6. Picture by Smart Artist
Greta Branxton got the perfect preparation for their upcoming finals campaign with a 20-8 win in round 15 of Group 21 rugby league against Singleton on Sunday afternoon.

