To say it has been a tough season for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs would be an understatement.
The club's first grade and reserve grade sides have gone winless in 2023 with the top grade using an incredible 45 players across 16 matches.
The club was finally able to call time on their campaign on Saturday, August 5, losing 64-12 at Cahill Oval to Lakes United.
The end of the Bulldogs season was a relief for coach Danny Linnane ahead of Rip Taylor taking on head coaching duties for next season.
"To be honest I am (relieved), it has been a very tough year," he said. "And now we've probably just got to regroup and see if we can sign a couple of key players and then start preseason and look forward."
The Bulldogs gave a high number of first grade debuts this season, something Linnane said could be a positive in future years.
"It was good to see so many young boys come through that made their debuts and all playing well," he said.
Linnane praised gusty hooker Craig Richardson who filled-in at centre at times during the year and Temple-Olympia Kalepo who was impressive at dummy-half in the later part of the campaign.
Winger Tiaan Brownless and lock Daetyn Tanuvasa were also solid throughout the year Linnane said.
The Bulldogs legend said it will be a slow process turning Kurri Kurri into a strong first grade side, something Taylor is well aware of.
"This is going to be probably a three to five-year plan to get back to being competitive week-in, week-out," he said.
"Hopefully in three to four years we're starting to reach for the semis again but it's going to be hard but we're all aware of it.
"I think we all know what we need to do, just putting the right people in the right place and recruiting well, identifying some weak spots that we need but also improve with the training.
"We've got a strength and conditioning coach coming on board, he's got a lot of experience."
The Bulldogs under-19s team will play in the elimination semi-final on Sunday, August 13, against Maitland.
The winner will progress to a semi-final against either South Newcastle or Western Suburbs. Kick-off is at 10.45am at St John Oval.
