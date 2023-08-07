In front of her whole school, a very brave nine-year-old has taken the plunge and chopped off her luscious locks for a good cause.
St Paul's Primary School Rutherford student Mackenzie Robertson has had all 80cm of her hair cut off, to be made into a wig for a cancer patient.
She also had her head shaved, and has raised almost $2000 for the Kids with Cancer Foundation in the process - bulldozing her original $1000 goal.
Mackenzie had been growing her hair out for two years to make the donation, and said she was feeling "nervous and excited at the same time" to have her head shaved in front of all her peers.
"It feels really, really light," she said afterward.
"I was very, very nervous."
Hairdresser Megan Jackson from Bespoke Hair Artistry, Maitland did the honours at a special school assembly, and after her braids were chopped off Mackenzie did the first shave with the clippers herself.
As the hair came off, Mackenzie's peers cheered and chanted 'Mackenzie, Mackenzie, cut off your hair'.
This is not the first time Mackenzie has donated her hair to be made into a wig - she previously did the big chop when she was five-years-old.
Mackenzie said she's proud to have raised money for Kids for Cancer, an Australian organisation which supports children with cancer and their families.
"It means a lot," she said.
The students of St Paul's Primary School took part in fundraising, getting their hair braided and nails painted to raise money for Mackenzie's fundraiser.
Mackenzie's mum Casey Robertson said she is extremely proud of her daughter.
"I'm very proud, I was very nervous as well," she said.
"All day I've been saying 'two hours until she loses her hair', no more braiding for a while."
Mrs Robertson said she feels very proud about her community of friends, family, school and colleagues has gotten behind Mackenzie with their donations.
"I was very surprised, I didn't think we'd make 1000, to make 1000 and then beyond is amazing," she said.
"And to see her big, bright smile, knowing she raised that much is great."
Mackenzie will now grow her hair back out, as she wants to dye it pink for the Pink concert in February.
Visit Mackenzie's fundraising page here - fundraise.kidswithcancer.org.au/fundraisers/makenzierobertson.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
