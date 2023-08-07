The Maitland Mercury
The Big Prawn has been beheaded

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:35pm
The Big Prawn at Crangan Bay has lost its head. Pictures supplied
It has withstood the test of time as the sole survivor of a devastating bushfire in 2013, but now the Big Prawn has fallen victim to a careless attack.

