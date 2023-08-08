Glen Lewis has loved trucks since he was just nine-years-old, and the addiction has only grown over time.
The Aberglasslyn resident has just returned from a 41-day trip around Australia in his very unique motor home.
Mr Lewis has converted a shipping container, placed on the back of his beloved T950 Kenworth truck 'Addiction IV', into a fully functional home on wheels.
It has everything you would find in a caravan; a mini kitchen, bed, television, sink, table, fridges and stove, and access to power and water.
The trip was in celebration of his 60th birthday. Mr Lewis has previously done Variety bashes for his 40th and 50th birthdays, but decided to step it up a notch this time.
"I just wanted to do something different for my 60th and I came up with this crazy idea of travelling around Australia," he said.
"I was originally going to ride my Harley Davidson, but decided there were too many animals to worry about so I thought I'd take the thing with the bull bar.
"And then it went from just taking the truck to taking the truck and the trailer (caravan), and then building the container to go on the back."
The fit-out took about 12 months to complete.
Mr Lewis set off on June 26, and travelled 15,558 kilometres in 41 days, staying at caravan parks and truck stops along the way.
He spent 30 days driving and $12,200 in fuel which was less than he expected. He returned home on Saturday, August 5.
The trip was half solo, half with company as his wife Maree, friends and family joined him at different points along the way.
Mr Lewis said the highlights of the trip were first of all actually completing it with no issues at all - not even a flat tyre, seeing the west coast of Australia, and being invited to the Kenworth factory in Victoria.
"They invited me to the factory last week and I had a personal tour of the Kenworth factory, which was amazing," he said.
"They treated me like a rock star, it was terrific."
A semi-retired coal miner by trade, Mr Lewis has never been a professional truck driver - he just loves them.
Addiction IV is, as the name would suggest, his fourth truck.
"I bought it nine years ago to go to truck shows," Mr Lewis said.
"It's the fourth truck I've owned, every one's been called addiction. I got addiction one in 1992 and on and off I've had a truck over the years."
Mr Lewis uses his truck to volunteer for charity hay runs through Need for Feed during fires, droughts and floods.
"I went up to Lismore and Casino when that flooded, carting it out from the back of Dubbo and wherever we could get hay," he said.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.