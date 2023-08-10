PLANTING DAY
EAST MAITLAND
Calling all green thumbs; Earthcare Park Landcare, East Maitland is hosting a planting day on Saturday, August 13 from 9am to 11.30am to celebrate Landcare Week. The day is funded by the Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise. Earthcare Park is at Metford Road, East Maitland.
AROMA FEST
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Ward off the winter chill and make your way to the Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13 at The Levee Riverside Carpark. There will be talented baristas and chocolatiers, high tea by the river, and the best of the region's winemakers and brewers on hand to top it off.
ANZAC ANIMALS
MORPETH
Over the weekend visit the Morpeth Museum between 11am and 2pm to see the inspiring exhibition honouring the animals who served in World War I. More than 16 million animals were deployed to carry infantry, transport supplies and deliver messages and comfort to the troops. This emotional exhibition honours these unsung heroes.
CRIME TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol will come to life on Saturday night with the Crimes of Passion tour starting at 8pm, which will see a series of stories told detailing crimes of passion that ended in incarceration or worse. Available only at night, this tour is sure to leave you with the urge to double check your doors are locked before bed. Get tickets ($36) at maitlandgaol.com.au.
EXHIBITIONS
GROSSMANN HOUSE
There's lots on at Brough and Grossmann houses this weekend. Head to Brough House on Saturday or Sunday to see the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition (10am to 3pm), or check out the Quilts and Bedspreads Display on Sunday at Grossmann House (10.30am to 3pm)
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
