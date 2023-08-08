Luke Boyle has been the driving force behind Maitland reaching their second-straight NBL1 East grand-final - literally, he drives the team bus.
The Mustangs mentor was up early Sunday morning driving the team back to Maitland after defeating Canberra in the semi-final on Saturday night.
"The boys wanted to get home and the youth league played at one (pm) as well so...you know, small budget, small team," Boyle said.
It's this togetherness that has served the Mustangs throughout their campaign, even after a slow start.
Maitland lost three of their first four and were four and six at the midway point of the season. Despite this, Boyle remained confident in the strength of his squad.
"The boys have done a really good job of kind of coming together," he said. "There is a bit of a pattern here though, we did the same thing last year towards the end.
"The depth of our team pays off and I suppose the willingness of others to let guys roll when things are working.
"When you've got the ability to put someone like Will Cranston (Lown) in with Dan Milburn and Jack (Edwards) and Cliffy (Josh Clifford) who have all been starters and are veteran players in the team."
Boyle said the selfless attitude of his players had served the team well coming up against bigger and better financed clubs.
They played last season's grand-final opponents Canberra in the semi-final, winning 88-75 and crucially, outscoring them 21-8 in the last quarter.
"It's not often you see guys like Jimmy Hunter who had 19 points in 14 minutes sitting there on the sideline at the end of the game clapping his teammates on," Boyle said.
"Again, the only reason for it was not because of the way he was playing, because he was obviously playing great - it was the fact that when that last group who was out there really held them to about five points with a minute left in the fourth, so defensively they were great."
Maitland play Sutherland in the grand-final at Sydney Uni on Saturday night. The Mustangs were 31-point winners when the two teams met in round 15.
"We defended really well that game, I think we held them to 79, they average just short of 90 as a team so we did a good job defensively but we scored a heap of points too, we were really aggressive that game," Boyle said.
"These guys don't shoot a heap of threes so we're really going to have to make sure we defend the paint, the transition."
Next season will mark 10 years since Boyle returned to the head coaching role having led Maitland the first time from 2009-12.
The Mustangs will also bid farewell to local junior Daniel Milburn, who has moved to Brisbane, after the grand-final on Saturday.
