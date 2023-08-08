The Maitland Mercury
Police release CCTV release of machete wielding bandits in a Hunter pub

Updated August 9 2023 - 9:03am, first published 6:17am
Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue to investigate an alleged armed robbery in Weston last year.

