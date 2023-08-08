Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue to investigate an alleged armed robbery in Weston last year.
Shortly after 12.15am on Friday, September 30, 2022, officers from Hunter Valley Police District were called to a licensed premises on Cessnock Road in Weston after reports of an armed robbery.
Police were told two unknown males - both armed with machetes - entered the business and confronted patrons, before there was a physical altercation.
One of the patrons - a 48-year-old man - was struck with a machete, causing a laceration to his arm.
The males allegedly threatened staff and stole cash, before fleeing the scene on foot along Station Street.
The injured man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital where he underwent surgery and his since been released.
Local police conducted initial inquiries, before the matter was referred to State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Rubus.
As investigations continue, strike force detectives have released CCTV footage of the incident and an image of a vehicle of interest.
The males are depicted wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered. The vehicle was seen in the area following the incident, and is described as being a small, dark-coloured hatchback.
Investigations under Strike Force Rubus are continuing.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Rubus investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
