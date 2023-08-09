Perfect weather conditions are expected this weekend as Barleigh Ranch Raceway hosts the Australian Senior Track Championships.
A huge entry list will see a packed program of racing, including five heats for each of the four rounds in the MX Open and Pro 450 classes.
Teenager Cyshan Weale from Queensland is the favourite in the MX Open class after his excellent showing in the NSW Championships in Coffs Harbour in July.
Weale will compete against riders from his home state, Victoria, South Australia and the best from NSW including locals Luke Bush and Cody Lewis. Brothers Harry and Connor Ryan from the Central Coast are also tipped to do well.
The top-10 qualifiers move straight into the final. The remaining 12 highest points scorers will battle for the last two final spots in a cut-throat repechage race.
In the Pro 250 class, defending champion Lewis will also be looking to repeat his 2022 efforts while Josh Griffiths is a hot favourite to win the ATV Open class.
The only championship class decided on points after five rounds will be the Pro Open Women's class. Defending champion Tayla Street is expected to be in a tight battle with Briony Hendrickson. Hendrickson has been the most successful women's rider in the past 10 years.
It is the second major race meet for Barleigh Ranch Raceway in a month after the circuit hosted the junior titles on the weekend of July 8 and 9.
Practice starts at 9am on Saturday, August 12 while Sunday kicks off with the parade lap and national anthem at 9.30am.
The Barleigh Ranch Raceway is situated just off the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace and there is no charge for fans on Saturday while a car load of fans will pay $20 to see the deciding events on Sunday.
