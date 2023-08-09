The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter Motor Cycle Club hosts Senior Track titles at Barleigh Ranch Raceway

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's Briony Hendrickson, left, and defending champion Tayla Street will be leading contenders at the Australian Senior Track Championships. Picture supplied
Queensland's Briony Hendrickson, left, and defending champion Tayla Street will be leading contenders at the Australian Senior Track Championships. Picture supplied

Perfect weather conditions are expected this weekend as Barleigh Ranch Raceway hosts the Australian Senior Track Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.