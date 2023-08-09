More jobs, apprenticeships and degrees are available to today's students now than ever before, and a lucky group experienced the range first hand at a unique hands-on careers fair.
Year six and nine students flocked to Maitland Showground on Wednesday, August 9 for the Educational Pathways Program (EPP) Careers Immersion Day, where they learnt about different options for their futures.
There were plenty of booths for the students to check out, with staff from the University of Newcastle, Australian Defence Force, Hunter Trade College, AMPControl, Hunter Valley Training Company, Fast Track Thoroughbreds and MEGT Apprentices all handing out information to interested students.
Outside, there were three interactive stations for students to take part in run by TAFE NSW, giving participants a taste of the health, civil construction and child care industries.
The civil construction training experience was a hit with the students, as they tried out hoisting their peers above the ground while wearing high visibility vests and hard hats.
EPP Newcastle North group careers head teacher Mick Lee said the day was all about opening students' eyes to what's available after school, and helping them make informed decisions.
"The more exposure they have, the more informed decisions they will make," he said.
"Today's activities are just to try and give them hands on, practical activities which will then hopefully relate to career paths or further training, whether it be at universities or private providers."
Mr Lee said the event hosted year six and nine students as it's never too early to start thinking about careers, and it can help with future subject selections too as they head into high school or their senior years.
"We advocate for students to follow the pathway that suits their interests and passion, that's the key to it," he said.
Students from Maitland, Maitland Grossmann and Rutherford Technology high schools and Telarah, Bolwarra and Iona public schools attended.
Maitland High School careers advisor Jesse Robertson, who brought along 45 students, said they really enjoyed the hands on activities.
"From what I saw they were getting engaged with it, some of them were a bit out of their comfort zone, especially with child care, but generally it's good to see them trying new things," he said.
"I think it's good because it opens their eyes outside of school; school's pretty every day, and so doing things like this opens their eyes up to thinking about work rather than what their next period or class is."
The EPP is a NSW Department of Education program.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.