Police and family hold concerns for missing man Robert Pagan

Updated August 10 2023 - 6:53am, first published 6:42am
Robert Pagan, 45, was last seen leaving his home on Sixth Street, Cessnock about midday Wednesday, August 9. Picture NSW Police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from the Hunter.

