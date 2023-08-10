Fifteen units will be built on vacant land in Rutherford alongside a concrete plant.
Some Maitland councillors were initially concerned the homes would be too close to the business when it came before the council.
Councillor Bill Hackney said there were already "plenty of neighbours that border it and are closer to the proposed development" on Tourmaline Drive.
"We can't all have quarter-acre blocks. We have to be diverse in our housing options, especially with the extremely low rent options at the moment," he said.
"You can always find somebody to live in a house."
Councillor Mike Yarrington was satisfied with the noise and air quality assessment and said he thought the council had "better let the market decide whether people want to live next to a concrete plant or not."
The development will cost more than $5 million and create one 4 bedroom unit, eight 3 bedroom units and six 2 bedroom units.
There will also be a common area with a barbecue and play equipment.
The site is 7005 square metres and is at the end of the cul-de-sac. It has landscape and concrete acoustic barrier buffers in place.
Council's planning and environment group manager Matthew Prendergast said this was the last stage of a previously approved development and it was "consistent with council's vision for that area".
"It has come in as a separate Development Application from that previous approval," he said.
"Council has had a history of approving developments surrounding this concrete batching plant."
Councillor Loretta Baker was concerned about future complaints from nearby residents, saying she remembers the "issues and the distress" people expressed about living close to chicken farms.
"I know it's a little different to a chicken farm," she said.
"There's a business there that needs to survive and continue operating".
Councillor Peter Garnham said "this is nothing like the smell that comes out of a chicken shed".
He said the site was the "ideal last section of that area".
Councillor Sally Halliday was the only councillor who voted against the plan.
