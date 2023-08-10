A focus for opposition defences all season, a star performance from Will Cranston-Lown in the grand-final on Saturday night will go along way to delivering the NBL1 East title to Maitland.
One of the best players in the competition and MVP finalist, Cranston-Lown said his achievements this season have come through simple hard work.
"I've been shooting the ball really well percentage wise all year, I've been here (Maitland Federation Centre) every single day just shooting, just trying to get better," he said.
"Last year I didn't shoot too well and the confidence the coaches and the guys give you just to go out there and do it, it just makes it so much better."
The 23-year-old grew up in Bathurst, then moved with Mustangs teammate Matt Gray to the Central Coast to play youth league. After playing college basketball in Denver, Colorado, Cranston-Lown signed with the Mustangs ahead of their inaugural NBL1 East campaign in 2022.
Cranston-Lown will weigh-up his options at the end of the season but for the moment he is enjoying his time being part of the Mustangs family.
"It's tough, obviously I'm trying to make the NBL, trying to go further with basketball but if we keep winning here, there's nothing better than winning in a good environment around you," Cranston-Lown said. "At the end of the day that's pretty much all I'm worried about."
"I wouldn't want to go and move to Queensland to try and make the NBL but then be stuck with a not as good role in the team or stuck with a bunch of people I don't really like."
Heading into the grand-final, Cranston-Lown knows the team have peaked at the right time of the season after inconsistent early form.
"I think the way we train and we play, we prepare to be there in the end instead of trying to figure things out straight away," he said.
"I think once we started figuring out our offence...you can definitely see it when we are playing together throughout the year, the flow of the offence from the start of the year to now is just so much better."
