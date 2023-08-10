The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter man wins $10,000 top prize in Sportspick Punters Challenge

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huntlee Tavern punter wins $10k jackpot prize
Huntlee Tavern punter wins $10k jackpot prize

Hunter man Rich Hampton has claimed the $10,000 top prize in the national Sportspick Punters Challenge Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.