Huntlee Tavern punter wins $10k jackpot prize

Hunter man Rich Hampton has claimed the $10,000 top prize in the national Sportspick Punters Challenge Championship.
Mr Hampton, who tipped at Huntlee Tavern, had the winning tip out of more than 34,000 submissions to claim the top prize of $10,000.
Run over 10 weeks, the national Sportspick competition supported the weekly Saturday Punters Challenge tipping competition, which runs in local pubs and hotels across the country.
Patrons play in their local venue competition, giving them a chance to use their horse race tipping skills to win the weekly local jackpot and go into the draw for the national Punters Challenge Championship final, with a total prize pool of $25,000.
