The work of talented students from across the state is being showcased now at Brough House, featuring a painting by one of Bolwarra Public School's own.
This is the third time Brough House has hosted the NSW Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's cultures, histories, languages and stories.
Run by Reconciliation NSW, entry is open to primary and high school students across the state, and amongst the vibrant artworks are paintings by Bolwarra Public School student Alison French and Singleton High School student Miley McDonald.
Works made in 2021 make up the 2023 touring exhibition, and Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said it's fantastic to have a couple of Hunter schools involved.
"That is very special for us," she said.
"We're very proud to be able to show this work and encourage people to come at the weekends to have a look.
"It's inspiring and it's a shame if the community doesn't get out and see what school children think about reconciliation, and how we can bring people together and walk together in this very important year."
The exhibition's theme is Under One Sky, and students were encouraged to explore the way Indigenous people have looked up at the sky to understand the world around them for more than 60,000 years.
Ms McNamee said Brough House is the last stop for the touring exhibition, which has been on display in National Trust properties across NSW.
"We're lucky because we've got this lovely gallery," she said.
Teachers can visit schoolsreconciliationchallenge.org.au to get involved in the challenge.
The NSW Schools Reconciliation Challenge 2021 exhibition Under One Sky is on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm at Brough House until Sunday, August 27. Entry is free, but a gold coin donation is welcomed.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
