The Maitland Mercury
NSW Schools Reconciliation Challenge touches down at Brough House, Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 10 2023 - 3:18pm
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee with Bolwarra Public School student Alison French's artwork. Picture by Simone De Peak
The work of talented students from across the state is being showcased now at Brough House, featuring a painting by one of Bolwarra Public School's own.

