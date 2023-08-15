In an opportunity too good to pass up, Maitland racing fans were given a rare treat on Wednesday, August 9, as the Melbourne Cup made a a visit to the Hunter.
Decked out in their best racing attire, fans held the cup and posed for photos as the People's Cup made a special appearance at the East Maitland Bowling Club.
It was the last stop on a busy tour through Maitland and the lower Hunter that started with morning tea at Calvary St Joseph's Residential Aged Care at Sandgate.
Ryan Kellam from the Victoria Racing Club said the cup always brought back fond memories.
"There was an Irishman and he was talking about how the Irish horses love of the wet and he was really talking about his experience," he said.
"Then it's the sweep and they have memories or I went down to Melbourne and went to the Melbourne Cup."
The tour then visited Morpeth Public School where students learned about the cup's history at a special assembly presentation.
Sheila Laxon is a Melbourne Cup winning trainer and has been a tour ambassador since its inception 20 years ago.
"The kids today when they unveiled it were fabulous, they had it covered and they got the two school captains to unveil it and it's so bright and beautiful and big and they all went 'ah' and it was great to hear," she said.
"It's very impressive when you see it, especially when it's covered up like that when you walk in with it...but to see it covered up and unveiled, I think it's really sensational."
The evening at East Maitland Bowling Club included a VRC special presentation to club president William Hopkins.
Maitland will also be part of the Melbourne Cup tour sweep which will see this year's tour destinations allocated a barrier for the race that stops a nation.
The city or town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will receive a $50,000 cash prize to put towards a nominated local charity.
Since 2003, the tour has traveled more than 900,000 kilometres and visited more than 590 locations. Ms Laxon said aside from sharing the joy of the cup, it was also an opportunity to promote the sport of racing.
"Like today at the school...I'm trying to encourage kids to ride horses again because they don't anymore and there's so many different vocations to do with horses," she said.
"Whether it's showjumping, eventing or showing or racing, racing pays the most money so that's why I went from showjumping to racing because of the money element."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.