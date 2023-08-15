The Maitland Mercury
Racing fans get special treat as Melbourne Cup tour visits Maitland

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Luke Beckwell and son Noah pose for a photo with the Melbourne Cup at East Maitland Bowling Club on Wednesday, August 9. Picture by Ben Carr
In an opportunity too good to pass up, Maitland racing fans were given a rare treat on Wednesday, August 9, as the Melbourne Cup made a a visit to the Hunter.

